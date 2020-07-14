JONESBORO — Changes are coming to the former Simple Pleasures store on Main Street in downtown Jonesboro.
On Monday, the Jonesboro City Council approved a conditional use permit and variance application to convert the retail space between Arts Clayton and the Fig Tree Cafe into a restaurant and build four loft apartments above the space.
City Manager Ricky Clark said the restaurant is expected to be a type of bistro offering “holistic healthy food.”
The apartments will be about 1,000 square feet each with 10-foot ceilings and a front and rear balcony overlooking Main Street and Broad Street Plaza. The ground floor will remain brick while the new build will use wood veneer and glass.
According to city documents, the new construction is “aligned with the same vision as the renovation of the Broad Street and Firehouse Museum.”
Clark said review of the loft plans will begin immediately, and residents could possibly see construction begin before fall.
He said the project is in line with the community’s request for additional housing and amenities such as restaurants and parks.
“It’s incumbent upon us to listen to what our community wants,” Clark said. “Our location serves as one of our biggest assets, but one of our biggest challenges was housing.”
The loft project is one of many in downtown Jonesboro. The Broad Street Plaza construction is expected to be completed and open some time in September. A Mexican restaurant is in the planning stages for the Ferguson Law Firm building.
Clark said the city intends to keep its small town charm while improving what it has.
“Small town charm still defines us,” he said. “We’re just adding to that charm.”
