FOREST PARK — The city of Forest Park and the Kroger Fulfillment Center celebrated the grand opening of Rateree Road at Gillem Logistics Center on Nov. 17.
The road, according to Forest Park officials, will allow Kroger home-delivery vans to access Forest Parkway and Interstates 75 and 285. The access will provide grocery delivery services to customers who live within 90 minutes of the company’s fulfillment center in Atlanta.
"Our city is known as a major logistics center for a variety of different industries, and we continue to seek ways to expand our regional, national and international presence with the goal of creating high-wage jobs," said city of Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler, who also serves as chair of the Urban Redevelopment Authority. "These types of public-private partnerships only help to strengthen the message that the city of Forest Park is committed to economic and community growth."
The Kroger Atlanta Fulfillment Center supplies groceries for more than 200 stores in and around metro Atlanta and employing nearly 200 people. Future plans include the addition of 410 new jobs at the fulfillment center.
"Kroger is committed to increasing market share in the e-commerce space through our home delivery modality," said David Matthews, general manager of Kroger’s Atlanta Fulfillment Center. "We are thankful for the improvements the city is making, which allows us to drive last mile efficiency to better serve our customers."
In 2011, the city purchased 1,100 acres at the Fort Gillem Army Base and has converted the land into one of the largest distribution hubs in the Southeast. Since then, the Gillem Logistics Center has developed over 15 major distribution facilities for several well-known companies, including Kroger, Amazon, Home Depot, Cummings Inc. and Kalera.
"We are incredibly pleased that Kroger leadership has decided to expand its home-delivery business and look forward to this road being used as a vital transportation route so goods and services are able to get to those who may not otherwise be able to access things like fresh produce or much needed medication," said Forest Park City Manager Marc-Antonie Cooper.
The Rateree Road construction project was funded through a $1.3 million grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia Department of Community Affairs and from the city's tax allocation district.
To learn more about the Gillem Logistics Center, visit www.gillemlogisticscenter.com.
