JONESBORO — Officials with the city of Jonesboro will celebrate the groundbreaking of the city’s new senior living development Friday, Feb. 4.
Hearthside Jonesboro will offer residents ages 55 and older one and two bedroom apartments. The development will sit on 6.7 acres that runs behind properties on Main Street with an entrance on North Avenue. Amenities such as a community room, bistro, fitness center, community garden and resident wellness services will be included.
“The city of Jonesboro is excited to be able to provide Hearthside, a safe, beautiful and welcoming place of residence for our seniors,” Mayor Joy B. Day said in a release. “Hearthside is in a strategic location in the Historic District and will add to the list of amenities the city of Jonesboro continually seeks to provide and upgrade. Philosophically, we believe that service to citizens is always number one for a local government. We continue to be One City, Many Stories.”
City Manager Rick Clark said the project is special to the city in that it will provide seniors to “age comfortably and economically in their city.
“Our city’s seniors are the cornerstone of our community and we must do everything in our power to ensure that they continue to enjoy their golden years right here in the community that they have called home for many years,” Clark said.
The Jonesboro City Council approved permits for the new development in May 2020. Initially, the housing community was slated to offer 30 duplex cottages in addition to apartments. However, the cottages were dropped due to site constraints.
The new complex was developed by OneStreet Residential and is expected to be completed in mid 2023.
