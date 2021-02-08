JONESBORO — The Clayton Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a request from the Clayton County Police Department to add a social worker to its ranks.
The position will respond to non-criminal calls for those who many be in crisis or dealing with mental or emotional problems.
Adding mental health professionals to support law enforcement has become a nationwide discussion over the last year. However, Chief Kevin Roberts said that it’s not a new topic among departments and especially veteran police officers.
“Officers have been saying this for years. Events over the last year have put words into action, and we have the support of our community and elected officials to pursue this,” Roberts said.
Roberts said that having a social worker respond to calls of someone in crisis can lead to individuals getting the help they need by connecting them to social services in the county rather than being arrested.
He said it will also help free up officers to respond to other calls rather than taking them out of service for what could be several hours.
“The new position is about providing alternatives to our community,” he said.
The department will start with one social worker with the hopes of growing that number in the future. To start, a social worker will accompany an officer, if needed, based on the type of call they receive. They’ll also be tasked with working with officers for additional training.
Roberts said while police officers receive crisis intervention training “we are not mental health practitioners.
“I think we need to get more of those folks in partnership with law enforcement to ensure we’re giving the best service to our citizens that we can.”
Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Turner agreed.
“It’s very important we start recognizing mental health for what it is. We know everybody who is in a situation doesn’t need to go to jail,” he said. “It’s best when we can understand what’s going on with a person before we have that interaction with them that could possibly lead to any type of violent response with a police officer.”
