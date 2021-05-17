RIVERDALE — Keep Riverdale Beautiful recently unveiled three new pieces of artwork at the city’s Town Center and City Hall.
Three statues feature children reading or playing, “which speaks to our future — the children of our community,” said Janai Kearney, KRB director.
A fourth piece of artwork, a mural, is located on Church Street.
The artwork was funded with a $50,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Clayton County Community Development HUD Programs Division.
“It is our hope that these statues will not only add beauty to the exterior of our state-of-the-art building, but that they will encourage and inspire all who gaze upon them,” Kearney said.
Keep Riverdale Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. Their goal is to inspire and educate residents to improve and beautify their community. KRB aims to engage, educate and empower residents to create a more vibrant, clean and socially connected city. KRB is responsible for several annual events including the Great American Cleanup and Community Clean up, Riverdale Recycles Day and Bring One for the Chipper tree recycling.
For more information about the program or to volunteer, visit www.riverdalega.gov or contact Kearney at jkearney@riverdalega.gov.
