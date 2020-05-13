REX — New Testament Gospel Worldwide Ministries is giving away essential items on Saturday as part of its COVID-19 Relief Day.
Items include face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, gas and food. NTG has also been designated a COVID-19 testing site. To be tested, register by calling 678-479-2223.
NTG has partnered with several community partners, officials, agencies, businesses and supporters to provide supplemental items to families, individuals and the many frontline and essential workers who are adjusting to the new realities resulting from our community’s COVID-19 impact.
“This has been a great example of the community pulling together to meet the needs that no one individual or organization could meet on its own,” said NTG Senior Pastor T. Lynn Matthews. “Praying for our community is a given – but our support also includes easing the financial burden for the many local residents who have been impacted, while promoting health and wellness during these unprecedented times. Whether we’re topping off gas tanks, putting food in car trunks or ensuring individuals get tested – it’s our ministry’s way to show the community that we care.”
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the New Testament Gospel Worldwide Ministries, 6755 Fielder Road in Rex. For more information visit www.ntgandu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.