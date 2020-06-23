JONESBORO — In a 3-2 vote, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners has approved the construction of an 886,600-square-foot warehouse in Morrow.
Commissioner Felicia Franklin-Warner and Chairman Jeff Turner voted against the measure.
The warehouse will be built at 2464 Mt. Zion Road near Richardson Parkway. The facility is expected to provide some 200 permanent jobs and 75 construction positions as well as an increase to the county’s property taxes.
The vote to approve came after several residents who live in the neighborhood behind the proposed site requested the board to deny approval.
John Keene lives on Lodgepole Drive, a neighborhood street that will abut the new warehouse property. He cited traffic, noise and increased pollution as reasons to deny the builder’s request.
“It’s going to come right in our backyards,” he said.
Other residents said a warehouse isn’t something they want to see when they look out their back door; still others simply stated “We don’t want it.”
In addition to the vocal objections, a 53-signature petition was submitted to the BOC against the warehouse.
According to Greg Hecht, the attorney representing builder Hillwood Investment Properties, there will be a 100-foot buffer between the neighborhood and the warehouse. He noted the building will sit 185 feet from the buffer, allowing nearly 300 feet from the property line.
District 1 Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory said the new warehouse will provide jobs to Clayton residents, stating there’s a “market” for such a facility in the county. She added the county depends on the business community to help fund services like police, fire, library and parks.
Gregory asked the developer to work with the neighborhood residents and suggested the developer set aside monies to install a traffic light, if needed, work with the Keep Clayton Beautiful program and adopt Richardson Parkway to make improvements to the area.
