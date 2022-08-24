New York's highest court has agreed to hear disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's appeal challenging his 2020 conviction on sex crime charges, according to a copy of the court filing provided by Weinstein's team.

Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore's ruling will allow Weinstein's lawyers to argue their case before the court, more than two years after he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape charges and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.