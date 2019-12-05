HAMPTON — Clayton County Water Authority’s Newman Wetlands Center is hosting its 3rd Annual Unfiltered art exhibit to celebrate World Wetlands Day.
The exhibit will be on display from Feb. 1-29. Entry deadline is Jan. 24. Wetlands center officials are looking for artists who have been “inspired by the diversity of plants and wildlife in Georgia wetlands.”
Both 2D and 3D work of various mediums including paint, photography, charcoal, pencil, stained or fused glass, wood, metal and recycled materials. Writers and poets are also welcome to participate.
“Our goal is to use this exhibit to discuss the importance of wetlands and their role in creating a healthy watershed,” said Danielle Bunch, CCWA senior conservationist. “This year’s World Wetlands Day theme is Wetlands Biodiversity: Why it Matters. We’d love to include as many Georgia wetlands species as possible in our exhibit. We highly encourage pieces that are far reaching as we fully acknowledge the role that art plays in conservation education. We hope the community will be inspired by pieces in this exhibit.”
There is no age limit to participate. Students are welcome as are artists from Arts Clayton Gallery in Jonesboro.
Pieces should be ready to exhibit upon submission. Sculptures should arrive fully assembled or be easily assembled. Two-dimensional art should be framed with a hanging wire. Canvas must be gallery wrapped with no visible staples.
Visitors will vote on the favorite piece in the exhibit. The winning artist will receive a certificate.
There is no cost to submit a piece of artwork. Submissions are due by Jan. 24, 2020. All artwork must be original and suitable for viewing by all audiences. For more information, contact Danielle Bunch at 770-603-5606 or danielle.bunch@ccwa.us. Newman Wetlands Center is located at 2755 Freeman Road in Hampton. Visit www.ccwa.us/newman-wetlands-center/ to learn more about the center.