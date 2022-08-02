NFL suspends Miami Dolphins owner and strips team of draft picks after tampering and tanking probe

The NFL suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross six games into the 2022 season and fined him $1.5 million for violating policies related to integrity of the game.

 Rich Barnes/Getty Images

The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two draft picks and suspended and fined owner Stephen Ross after a probe into allegations of tampering and tanking found that his team had impermissible contact with star quarterback Tom Brady and the agent of former Saints coach Sean Payton.

The investigation, led by former US Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White and lawyers from the Debevoise law firm, determined that the Dolphins violated anti-tampering rules on three occasions, the NFL announced in a news release Tuesday. The investigation also found that the team did not intentionally lose games, known as tanking, but noted that Ross repeatedly suggested that the team should prioritize its draft position over winning games during the 2019 season, the release said.

