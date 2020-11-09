COLLEGE PARK — A broken taillight led to the arrest of the No. 1 suspect on Sheriff Victor Hill’s Most Wanted list over the weekend.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Curtez Jarea Williams was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, cruelty to children and reckless conduct in connection with the April 14 shooting of another man.
Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Patrol unit took Williams into custody when he allegedly rode by a road safety check with an inoperable taillight and his headlights turned off. Williams was pulled over, and deputies reportedly noticed he had a firearm in his vehicle. He was handcuffed and taken into custody.
Williams is charged with shooting another man at his residence after he and the victim got into an argument. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Williams shot the victim three times, twice in the chest and once in the abdomen. Two shots went through the walls of the residence and struck the house next door. The incident was witnessed by the victim’s live-in girlfriend and 4-month-old child.
In other crime news, deputies with the Tactical Patrol unit went into an apartment complex on Pine Drive Saturday night to serve a warrant when they observed a man sitting in a car with the engine running. Deputies reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When they approached the car, a man later identified as Hakim Khalid Johnson put the car in reverse, nearly striking a marked patrol car. The suspect reportedly continued driving in reverse until he hit another vehicle.
Deputies drew their weapons and removed Johnson, who was armed with a handgun, from the car and placed him under arrest.
A search of Johnson’s vehicle revealed more than 1 pound of marijuana, 1.24 ounces of cocaine, 4.8 grams of crack, 15.4 grams of Xanax and 5.4 ounces of Ecstasy.
Johnson was placed under arrest and taken to the Clayton County Jail.
