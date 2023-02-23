JONESBORO — A resolution to rename 13 roads in Clayton County died for lack of a second during the Board of Commission meeting Feb. 21.
It’s purpose was to remove names associated with the Civil War confederacy and replace them with names of colleges.
Commissioner Demont Davis said the issue was presented to him by a Jonesboro High School senior who told him when he walks through his neighborhood it’s hard to look at names of the people who wanted to keep me a slave.
“That young man should be commended on what he’s done,” Davis said.
He said the issue must be revisited.
“I will not stop until the names in those neighborhoods street names have been changed.”
