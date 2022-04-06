Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that they are declining to file criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke.
Police shot and killed Locke February 2 in a Minneapolis apartment while they executed a warrant in which he wasn't named, and that didn't require police to knock and give any occupant a chance to open the door.
CNN has reached out to attorneys representing Locke's family for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
