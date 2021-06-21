JONESBORO — A resolution that would have paused applications for rezoning, conditional use or site development permits for review and consideration in the county’s unincorporated District 1 through Oct. 1 was lost to a tie vote during the Board of Commissioners June 15 meeting.
The proposed moratorium came about as a result of District 1 Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory’s death last month.
Commissioners in favor of the moratorium argued that residents in District 1 are currently without representation, suggesting that district commissioners know what’s best for the communities they represent.
Board Chair Jeff Turner contended that as chair, his position is elected by the whole of the county, therefore he represents all residents, including those in District 1.
“By virtue of having a vote, I’m able to provide representation,” he said.
Turner said he didn’t want District 1 “closed for business” during the busy summer months, adding that it looks bad for the county.
“I would hate to lose out on any good development that could come,” he said. “I’m pro business, and I want to see quality businesses come in to Clayton County.”
He said he’s staying in touch with District 1 citizens “to make sure they’re still represented during this interim period.”
Typically during meetings, individual commissioners make recommendations on development or other projects in their districts, though it’s only a matter of practice.
County Attorney Charles Reid noted that anyone on the board can make a recommendation no matter the district.
Commissioner DeMont Davis suggested the county create a more defined succession plan.
“We need to be well equipped to have a plan in place should this come up again,” he said.
Currently, the county does not have anything in place to allow for an interim commissioner to be appointed until an election is held.
For now, business will continue as usual in District 1.
A second resolution proposing a moratorium on board appointments in District 1 passed unanimously. It will be in place until Oct. 1.
District 1 residents will head to the polls on Sept. 21 to select a commissioner. The winner will serve the remainder of Singleton Gregory’s term through Dec. 31, 2022.
District 1 is located in the northeast corner of the county and includes portions of Lake City, Forest Park, Morrow, Rex and Ellenwood.
