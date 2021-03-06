JONESBORO — An ordinance to add a code of conduct for the Clayton County Board of Commissioners was removed from the March 2 meeting agenda at the request of Commissioner Gail Hambrick.
Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Sonna Gregory agreed. The vote was 3-2 to remove it.
Hambrick said its placement on the agenda without mentioning it to her or having discussed it beforehand was a “lack of respect.”
Board Chair Jeff Turner said he put the ordinance on the agenda because “how can we hold the citizens for their conduct when we’re not doing the same for our own conduct on this board?
“We always talk about best practices, but yet when it impacts this board, I guess best practices go out the window.”
A code of conduct resolution was discussed during the board’s Dec. 22, 2020 work session and again at the Jan. 12 work session. At that time it was indicated the amendment would be on the Jan. 19 meeting agenda. However, it was not included and has not been on an agenda until the March 2 meeting.
The proposed new subsection addresses decorum during meetings, conduct outside of meetings and penalties, which include verbal and written censure or removal of a commissioner from membership on any committee, association, authority or group to last for one year.
During a point of privilege on March 2, Gregory addressed the ordinance.
“If people don’t like how we’re conducting ourselves, elect us out,” she said. “It’s just that simple. We don’t have to have these jobs. We’re doing it because of public service.”
A code of conduct has been brought up during public comment by residents on several occasions, asking why residents are subject to such a code when the board is not.
It’s unclear when or if the board will next consider the resolution.
