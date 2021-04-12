JONESBORO — Single-family home builders wishing to develop in Clayton County can no longer do so with the intent to rent or lease the new homes.
The Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance to amend the county’s code under subdivision regulations that states:
“No developer or builder shall develop or construct a new residential lot/house in a subdivision for rental or lease purposes by the developer, builder or any entity having a business relationship with the developer or builder. The subdivision plat shall be annotated on the cover sheet stating “No Rental/Lease of Lots/Houses by ()” with the insertion of the developer and builder’s name in the blank line and this annotation shall be one of the conditions of plat approval.”
The change comes after the board approved a a 180-day moratorium on the acceptance of new applications for the development and construction of single-family residential subdivisions in February.
The moratorium request, made by Community Development Director Patrick Ejike, said builders will sell homes to corporate rental agencies when homes or lots are not selling or sales are lagging.
He said the practice destabilizes neighborhoods, noting that buyers are more likely to take an interest and “doing what it takes to own a home.”
Codeye Woody, Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association representative, requested the board delay the amendment approval to allow for a “roundtable discussion” with builders and obtain their input.
He said the change leaves too many unanswered questions such as “Is the intent to eliminate single-family detached residential properties entirely? Is the message saying apartments and townhomes are preferred in Clayton County?”
Woody added that the language “significantly impacts land owners and property rights.”
“It may eliminate their ability to sell their land and also limits what they can do with their land,” he said.
