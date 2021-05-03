JONESBORO – HomeAid Atlanta recently broke ground on a new home for Gigi’s House in Clayton County.
Gigi's House serves girls ages 13-19 who are victims of sex trafficking. The nonprofit provides a safe home along with trauma-informed therapy, home school, mentoring and life skills.
The new 10-bedroom home is part of an expansion at Gigi’s House that will also include three additional homes for girls as well as an administrative and school building, which will be the third building on the site. The admin/school building, which is currently in development with HomeAid and builder Captain Meritage Homes, will serve up to 50 girls once all the homes are built.
“This occasion is bittersweet. We so appreciate your help, but we wish there was not such a great need for more space," Sabrina Crawford, Gigi’s House founder and CEO, said during the April 23 groundbreaking. "Since we opened up in May 2018, we’ve served 80 girls, some as young as 12 years old, who have been victims of sex trafficking. Those are the girls we serve, and those are the girls you are helping by being here today.”
Other speakers at the ceremony included Georgia State Senator Brian Strickland, Community Bible Church Director of Women's Ministry Amy Davis, HomeAid Atlanta Executive Director Mandy Crater, and HomeAid Board President Lori Rousseau.
HomeAid Atlanta is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 that builds new lives for families and individuals experiencing homelessness through housing and community outreach. HomeAid builds, renovates, and maintains facilities for nonprofits serving people experiencing homelessness.
For more information about Gigi's House, visit www.gigishouseatl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.