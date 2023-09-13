North Clayton High School students participated in Georgia Tech’s Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering 2023 Science Technology Engineering Pipeline (STEP) summer program.
Selected from more than 100 applicants from various metro Atlanta high schools were North Clayton High’s Jose Morales, Jaylen Ross, Abdulla Mahmood, and Kevin Ruiz.
The camp’s focus centered around the rigor and readiness of engineering design and coding through the lens of team-building and project-based learning inspired by the completion of NASA-inspired challenges.
With the help of mentors, the students had their designs come to life and presented on the final day of camp to their fellow campers, friends, family, Georgia Tech faculty, and STEP Sponsors.
Sponsored by Lockheed Martin, the Aerospace Systems Design Lab (ASDL), and the Georgia Space Grant Consortium (GSGC), the STEP Program is an immersion program for engineering, creating the opportunity for students to work in teams on a challenging problem that inspired by an active Georgia Tech research effort.
Upon completion of the STEP Program, each team presented their respective group project before a panel and audience of Georgia Tech faculty, College of Engineering students, and representatives from Lockheed Martin.
The camp was held for two weeks in mid-July.
