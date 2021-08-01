COLLEGE PARK — North Clayton High School students will kick off the new school year virtually due to the number of staff members in quarantine.
According to a release students will attend virtually through Wednesday Aug. 4.
“Clayton County Public Schools will continue to monitor the matter and make decisions in the best interest of all the students and staff,” district officials said.
School officials said distribution of laptops for incoming 9th graders will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Enrollment and withdrawals will continue in the auxiliary gym between 9 a.m. and noon and 1-3 p.m.
Parents are asked check the school’s website at www.northclaytonhighschool.com daily for student support and parent engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.