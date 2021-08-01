COLLEGE PARK — North Clayton High School students will kick off the new school year virtually due to the number of staff members in quarantine.

According to a release students will attend virtually through Wednesday Aug. 4.

“Clayton County Public Schools will continue to monitor the matter and make decisions in the best interest of all the students and staff,” district officials said.

School officials said distribution of laptops for incoming 9th graders will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Enrollment and withdrawals will continue in the auxiliary gym between 9 a.m. and noon and 1-3 p.m.

Parents are asked check the school’s website at www.northclaytonhighschool.com daily for student support and parent engagement.