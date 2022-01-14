...SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY OVER NORTH GEORGIA SATURDAY
NIGHT AND SUNDAY...
...BLACK ICE LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING...
A strong upper level storm system will combine with very cold
temperatures aloft and near the ground to produce wintry
precipitation this weekend.
The rain will begin mixing with and changing to snow after
midnight on Saturday night and switch to mainly snow over far
northeast Georgia with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and
snow over the rest of north Georgia during the day Sunday. Light
snow or snow flurries will be ending from west to east Sunday
evening.
The heaviest snow will fall on Sunday over far northeast Georgia,
where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect and up to 6 inches of
snow is expected with higher amounts possible at elevations above
2000 feet. Elsewhere across north Georgia north of I-20, up to 2
inches of sleet and snow and up to two-tenths (0.20) of an inch
of ice will be possible. South of I-20, there may be some snow or
sleet mixed with the rain but little to no accumulation is
expected.
After the precipitation clears out Sunday night, temperatures
will fall into the 20s and any remaining liquid runoff from
earlier precipitation will likely freeze on roadways across north
Georgia. These icy spots will persist well into Monday morning.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your preferred local media
outlet for further updates from the National Weather Service.
