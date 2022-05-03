Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fayette and southwestern Clayton Counties through 200 AM EDT... At 116 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Peachtree City, or 9 miles southwest of Fayetteville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Peachtree City, Tyrone, Senoia, Brooks, Woolsey, Starrs Mill, Jw Smith Reservoir, Lake Horton, Inman and Irondale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH