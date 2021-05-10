ATLANTA — Clayton County’s Northcutt Elementary School has won a grant from the 2021 Georgia United Foundation School Crashers Program.
The school will update its playground equipment, the teachers’ lounge will get a makeover and carpeting will be replaced.
Northcutt Elementary was one of eight selected for the grant from a total of 36 school systems. Schools were asked to write a 250-word essay describing why their school should receive a makeover.
“We are looking forward to serving our communities and strengthening our school systems through the eighth annual School Crashers program,” said Debbie Smith, president and CEO of Georgia United Credit Union. “The Georgia United Foundation, credit union team members, generous donors, community partners and volunteers make this a collaborative community service event, where we provide inspiring learning spaces for the students, faculty and staff. We want the students to have an increased pride in their school and be motivated to learn when they return in the fall.”
To learn more about the School Crashers program and view photos of past School Crashers recipients, visit gucufoundation.org/schoolcrashers.
