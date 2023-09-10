Northwest Branch Library to host job fair

RIVERDALE — The Clayton County Library System — in collaboration with Goodwill of North Georgia — is holding an upcoming job fair.
The Northwest Branch Library Job Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6131 Riverdale Road, Riverdale.
Employers will be onsite accepting resumes and applications and interviewing for qualified candidates.
Some of the public agencies that are scheduled to attend include Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services, Georgia Department of Corrections, Henry County Schools, and MARTA.
Several other private companies are also scheduled to attend.
Attendees should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.
