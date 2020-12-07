ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said the state has committed more than $46 million in funds throughout the pandemic to support additional staffing in more than 160 nursing homes through the end of the year.
“COVID has struck the long-term care industry harder than any other industry, and I know the toll, both physically and mentally on your caregivers, staff, and residents has been tremendous,’’ Kemp said recently at a roundtable discussion with representatives from long-term care facilities in the state.
Filling staff positions has been a huge challenge for nursing homes, industry leaders told Kemp during the discussion.
“We lost a lot of staff,’’ said Mark Todd, president and CEO of Americus-based Magnolia Manor, which operates several facilities. Many staff have been afraid of getting infected by the virus. “There’s a fatigue with our staff right now. People have worked extra shifts.’’
More than 9,400 staffers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and large personal care homes in Georgia have tested positive for COVID during the pandemic. In Clayton County, as many as 113 staff members have tested positive across eight different facilities.
Tony Marshall, CEO of the Georgia Health Care Association, said the state has helped ease the staff shortages by creating a temporary nurse aide program that has brought thousands of new employees into long-term care facilities.
Long-term care facilities, where many of the state’s most vulnerable residents live, will be among the first to receive a vaccine when it is distributed, Kemp said.
The priority groups tapped for the initial wave of vaccines encompass some 24 million Americans: 21 million health care workers and 3 million in nursing homes and assisted-living centers.
The governor added that more than 95 percent of nursing homes in Georgia have joined a partnership with CVS and Walgreens for on-site vaccination services for the homes’ residents.
Residents of Georgia nursing homes and other long-term facilities have accounted for about one-third of Georgia’s COVID-19 deaths. That’s a lower percentage than other states are reporting, but the Georgia numbers don’t include staffers at these facilities. Nationally, residents and staff members of long-term care facilities make up about 40 percent of COVID-19 fatalities, according to a recent report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
In Clayton County, as of Dec. 4. there had been 34 COVID-19 deaths among long-term care facility patients reported in the county and 283 positive cases among residents. Several Clayton long-term care facilities — The Gardens of Lake Spivey, Goldencrest Assisted Living at Morrow, Governors Glen Memory Care, Jonesboro Assisted Living Center and Riverdale Center for Nursing and Healing — have reported no deaths as a result of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.