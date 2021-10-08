JONESBORO — Clayton County schools has resumed its partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank to provide food pantries throughout the county in October.

Food will be available while supplies last. The following is the list of dates and locations.

Oct. 8

Forest Park Middle School , 930 Finley Drive in Forest Park from 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 21

Riverdale Elementary School , 6253 Garden Walk Blvd. in Riverdale from 3-5 p.m.

Oct. 27

West Clayton Elementary School, 5580 Riverdale Road in College Park from 3-5 p.m.

Oct. 28

Kilpatrick Elementary School, 7534 Tara Road in Jonesboro from 3-5 p.m.

Oct. 29

Mt. Zion Elementary School, 2984 Mt. Zion Road in Jonesboro from 4-6 p.m.