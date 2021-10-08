JONESBORO — Clayton County schools has resumed its partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank to provide food pantries throughout the county in October.
Food will be available while supplies last. The following is the list of dates and locations.
Oct. 8
Forest Park Middle School , 930 Finley Drive in Forest Park from 4-6 p.m.
Oct. 21
Riverdale Elementary School , 6253 Garden Walk Blvd. in Riverdale from 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 27
West Clayton Elementary School, 5580 Riverdale Road in College Park from 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 28
Kilpatrick Elementary School, 7534 Tara Road in Jonesboro from 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 29
Mt. Zion Elementary School, 2984 Mt. Zion Road in Jonesboro from 4-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.