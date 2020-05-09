Shakespeare asked, “What’s in a name?” Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill may very well have asked the same question Thursday when deputies pulled over a vehicle and found two men inside — one claiming his name to be “Victor Hill” and the other going by the name of “Kimbro,” the sheriff’s former political rival whom he defeated in 2012.
Members of the sheriff’s elite COBRA unit who stopped the car were surprised to learn that both men were telling the truth, according to an email from the sheriff.
Both suspect Victor Bernard Hill and Alphonso B. Kimbro were arrested on drug and gun-related charges and are both now in jail at what the sheriff terms “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail better known as ‘The Hill-ton’.”
As the sheriff wrote in his email, "You can't make this stuff up."
