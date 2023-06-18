Office of Digital Equity to host block party

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Office of Digital Equity is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a block party for Clayton County residents, employees, and business owners.

The free block party is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Technology Services and Training Center, 9181 Poston Road, Jonesboro.

