Office of Digital Equity to host block party

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Office of Digital Equity is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a block party for Clayton County residents, employees, and business owners.
The free block party is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Technology Services and Training Center, 9181 Poston Road, Jonesboro.
There will be food, fun, music, and giveaways — including a free laptop.
Registration is required to be entered in the drawing to win a free laptop.
"We are excited to celebrate our one-year anniversary with county leaders, residents, business owners, and partners," said Digital Equity Administrator Takiyah Thomas. "Many of our low-income residents still do not have internet service and a desktop or laptop computer in the home."
The ODE has worked over the past year to promote the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and to facilitate free computer training for Clayton County residents.
Also, in partnership with non-profit organizations, at least 75 laptops have been given to low-income families along with technical skills training to help ensure success when uses the devices.
"Our offices will continue to connect residents with resources that provide access to discounted internet, free training, and technology," said Thomas. "In the future, certificate programs will also be offered to equip residents in obtaining sustainable careers. It will take time, but we are committed to closing the 'digital divide' in Clayton County, one household at a time."
(0) comments
