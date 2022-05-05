JONESBORO — Clayton County Office of Economic Development is hosting a photo contest in celebration of National Economic Development Week.
Economic Development is defined the transformation from a simple, poor economy to a sophisticated and relatively prosperous one.
The county’s office is inviting residents to take a photo of what they think economic development means in Clayton County. Participants should upload their photo to social media, tagging @EcDevClaytonCounty using hashtag #EconDevWeek22 by May 13.
County officials will select and announce the winner the same day. The winner will receive two season passes to the new Spivey Splash Water Park.
