MORROW — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead.
On Sunday, police were called to a home on Maddox Road in Morrow for a disturbance between neighbors. The first officer on the scene encountered an unarmed man yelling at them.
The unidentified man, according to Clayton County police, went inside a home, returned with a gun and fired at police.
Officers began speaking with the suspect, but when he turned toward police holding the gun, officers shot him.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he died.
The GBI is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation. An additional investigation is being handle by the Clayton County Police Department.
