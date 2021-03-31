JONESBORO — Clayton County and Jonesboro city officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate the start of construction on the new Jonesboro City Center.
Mayor Joy Day said the new facility will be a symbol for the city and marks a new beginning in the city of Jonesboro.
Ricky Clark, city administrator, called the new center the biggest initiative in the city’s history.
“It will truly become the crown jewel of our community,” he said.
During the ceremony, Clark surprised the mayor by proclaiming the atrium will be named in her honor.
The announcement brought Day to tears and stunned silence — for a moment.
“I can’t get over it,” Day said while wiping her eyes. “It’s unbelievable to me. I’m so grateful to all of you.”
“There is no Jonesboro without Mayor Day,” Clark said. “This atrium will speak to your tireless service, legacy, beauty, class and commitment. We are ecstatic to add you to our history books.”
The $12.1 million, 23,000-square-foot building will be home to City Hall, courthouse, police department, probation offices, community room and atrium. The facility will be constructed from Lee Street Park to Fayetteville Road.
Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by March 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.