LOCUST GROVE — One student has been arrested in connection with a medical emergency at Locust Grove High School Friday that sent four female students to the hospital.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the 15-year-old student has been charged with possession of GHB, possession with intent to distribute GHB, reckless conduct and disruption of a public school.
In a statement posted to Facebook, the school system said officials continue to monitor the conditions of the four students receiving treatment.
According to J.D. Hardin, executive director of communications and public relations for the school system, the school was put on a “temporary soft lockdown” Friday after it was discovered the girls had ingested some type of drug or chemical and were experiencing a medical emergency.
GHB, a party drug, is also known as the “date rape drug.” According to Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, “GHB (Gamma hydroxybutyrate) is predominantly a central nervous system depressant. GHB is often manufactured in homes with recipes and kits found and purchased on the Internet. GHB is made from a combination of gamma butyrolactone (GBL) and sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide. These substances are more commonly used as floor stripping solvents and drain cleaners.
“GHB can be produced in clear liquid, white powder, tablet, and capsule forms. It is colorless and odorless.
“GHB is usually taken orally, either in liquid or powder form. GHB has a salty taste; however it is often diluted in liquids and virtually undetectable. Body builders have been known to use GHB to stimulate muscle growth. GHB is also commonly used as a recreational drug, particularly among partygoers on the club scene.
“At lower doses, GHB can relieve anxiety and produce relaxation. Combining GHB with other drugs such as alcohol can result in nausea, loss of muscle control and difficulty breathing. GHB may also produce withdrawal effects, including insomnia, anxiety, tremors, and sweating.
“As the dose increases, the sedative effects may result in sleep and eventual coma or death. Other effects include difficulty thinking, hallucinations, slurred speech, headaches and amnesia. GHB has reportedly been used in cases of date rape. Because GHB is odorless and tasteless, it can be slipped into someone’s drink without detection.”