FOREST PARK — Starting 8 a.m. on Feb. 14, Old Dixie Highway from Royal Drive to Lake Mirror Road will be closed to through traffic for repairs and upgrades to the nearby railroad crossing.
Traffic on the northside of the road closure will be detoured along Royal Drive, and traffic on the southside of the road closure will be detoured along Lake Mirror Road. The detours are expected to remain in effect until Friday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. Detour signs will be installed during the duration of the roadway closure.
For more information, call Geoff Reeder at 419-453-3166.
