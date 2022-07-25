MORROW — WorkSource Georgia is hosting an on-site hiring event July 27.
The event will be held at 3000 Corporate Center Drive in Morrow from 11 a.m. to noon. To request interview time, email Clayton@worksourceatlreg.org.
Companies hiring
• Golden State Foods
Helper Surplus $14/hr. after 6 mos. $17.66/hr.
Compounder $18.10/hr. after 6 mos. $22.09/hr.
Pouch Machine $18.10/hr. after 6 mos. $22.09/hr.
Maintenance Mechanic $23 to $29/hr.
• Zaxby’s
Cooks and Cashiers Up to $15/hr. Assistant Managers $15 to $22/hr. full benefits and bonus incentive program
General Managers $50k to $75k Full benefits and bonus Incentive program
• Amazon
Warehouse Positions $15/hr.
• US Foods
Order Selector and Reach Truck Operator (Nights) Pay ranges from $20 to top earners $35/hr.
