REX — One Clayton County police officer is dead and a second injured after responding to a domestic violence call in Rex Tuesday night.
Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was killed and Officer Alex Chandler was shot in the hand. Two other women were killed and a 12-year-old boy was shot. He is in critical but stable condition.
Clayton County police said while officers attempted to render aid to the victims on scene they were fired on from an unknown location.
The suspect was killed during the exchange of gunfire with police.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said they are currently not releasing the names of the victims pending next-of-kin notification.
