RIVERDALE — One man is dead and another in jail following a fatal argument at an Easter gathering Sunday in Riverdale.
Clayton County police said Reginald Manual, 19, was found in the driveway of a Valley Hill Road home suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. While officers began life saving measures, Manual identified Jaswan Burroughs, 36, as the shooter.
Manual later died of his injuries at the hospital.
The initial investigation revealed a “heated” argument started between Manual and his girlfriend’s mother after Manual said he wanted to remove his child from the home, according to police. Following the argument, Manual walked out of the house into the driveway.
Police said after speaking with several witnesses and using the information Manual provided before his death, Burroughs, the mother’s boyfriend, was arrested on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Burroughs remains in the Clayton County Jail.
