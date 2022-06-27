HAMPTON — A juvenile is dead following a three-car accident on Tara Boulevard at Bridgeport Lane early Monday morning.
Clayton County police report all others in the three cars were transported to the hospital with injuries. Neither the total number of people hurt nor the names of the accident victims have not been released.
Due to the accident, police have closed the northbound lanes of Tara Boulevard at Bridgeport Lane until further notice.
The accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.