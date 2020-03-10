One dead in crash involving sedan, pickup leaving road on I-675 South

REX—The Clayton County Police Department says one person is dead after a sedan and pickup truck crashed, ran off the interstate and became entangled near Georgia Hwy. 42 during Tuesday evening rush hour.
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. As of press time, all southbound lanes remain closed as the investigation is ongoing. Georgia DOT had expected the area to reopen around 8 p.m. but extended that time to 10:15 p.m.
Police say the pickup driver fled the scene. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect.
CCPD says, "The accident was not a pursuit and Clayton County Police Department was not involved in this accident in any way."
The name of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
