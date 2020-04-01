One dead in shooting on Garden Lake Drive in Riverdale

RIVERDALE—Clayton County Police say they responded to a cardiac arrest call Tuesday evening to find a person had been fatally shot.
Police have not yet notified the person's family and are investigating the case, so had few details to share at press time.
However, CCPD said, the victim was found around 7:24 p.m. March 31 in the 800 block of Garden Lake Drive, which is in The Reserve at Garden Lake apartment complex off Lake Ridge Parkway.
Police say they have no suspect at this time.
