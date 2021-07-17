One dead, six wounded in downtown Portland, Oregon, shooting

One woman has died and six other people were wounded after a shooting in downtown Portland, Oregon, early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where the woman was treated for what police had described as serious wounds.

The woman, who was not identified, died at a hospital, police said in a statement later Saturday.

The Portland Police Bureau updated the number of victims, saying a total of seven people -- not eight, as it reported earlier -- had been struck by gunfire.

The other six victims sustained wounds of varying degrees of severity, though the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers did not locate a suspect or suspects and no arrests had been made, police said.

Parts of Southwest Third Avenue were closed during the investigation, police said.

The Portland shooting -- which police said occurred just after 2 a.m. -- is the latest in a spate of gun violence that has gripped US cities this summer.

There have been 361 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). CNN defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot, not including the shooter.

With states lifting Covid-19 restrictions and more people out in warmer weather, US cities have been experiencing a surge in shootings and homicide numbers.

In the nation's capital on Friday night, a 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults injured in a shooting in the southeast part of the district, authorities said.

The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. Three men and two women sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict.

