One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion

People wait in line at Blue Bird Liquor store to purchase Mega Millions lottery tickets Friday in Hawthorne, California.

 Ringo Chiu/AP

The chase for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended -- with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for the whole $1.337 billion.

One ticket bought in Des Plaines hit the top prize in Friday night's drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery, securing the third-largest jackpot of any US lottery game and ending a buildup that began when Mega Millions last drew a jackpot winner in mid-April.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

