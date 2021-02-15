JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools has opened kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year.
The online registration is open until May 3. To register, students must be five-years-old or older on Sept. 1.
Required documents include:
• Proof of age
• Social Security card or waiver
• Parent or guardian’s drivers license
• Proof of residency, two forms
• Georgia Form 3231 immunization records
• Georgia Form 3300 Ear, eye, dental certificate
• Proof of guardianship and parent occupational survey
Accepted proofs of residency include non-contingent sales contract, current lease/rental agreement, current. home purchase agreement or current utility bill.
To begin online enrollment, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us. For more information, email studentregistration@clayton.k12.ga.us.
