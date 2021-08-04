JONESBORO — Students at North Clayton High and Pointe South Middle schools will finish out the first week of the new school year virtually.

District officials made the announcement Sunday stating the change was due to the number of staff in quarantine.

Bus Routes

A positive COVID-19 case has resulted in a mandatory quarantine which has effected several bus routes. District officials were not specific as to which routes, but said impacted families will be contacted by school administrators with instructions for continuing online education.

The quarantine will last until Aug. 16.

District officials said they will continue to follow the system’s safety protocol for sanitizing classrooms and other possible affected ares in the school and on the buses.