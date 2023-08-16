Open enrollment for home repair program begins Aug. 23

Open enrollment for the Clayton County Essential Home Repair Program will be open Aug. 23 at 8 a.m. through Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.
Limited financial assistance is available for home repairs for homeowners that are Clayton County residents over the age of 62, disabled, or a veteran.
♦ Must be a Clayton County resident over 62, disabled, or veteran.
♦ Must be a single-family detached home.
♦ Must be a principal residence for the last five years.
♦ Must meet income requirements determined by Housing and Urban Development.
HUD income requirements include:
♦ $35,750 for a household of 1.
♦ $40,850 for a household of 2.
♦ $45,950 for a household of 3.
♦ $51,050 for a household of 4.
♦ $55,150 for a household of 5.
♦ $59,250 for a household of 6.
♦ $63,350 for a household of 7.
Eligible repairs and replacements include roofing, electrical heating/AC, plumbing, and limited disability improvements
If you are eligible, call 770-800-6436 Aug. 23 or Aug. 24 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.