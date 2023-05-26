FOREST PARK — Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock introduced the Fort Gillem Defense Forensics Enhancement Act of 2023 Thursday, May 25 to help build a permanent facility for the forensics investigations unit based at Fort Gillem.
The Forensic Exploitation Directorate (FXD) provides global forensic capability in support of the full range of military operations and counterterrorism efforts. The Directorate deploys teams around the world to provide commanders with a forensic analysis capability.
“Senator Warnock and I introduced the Fort Gillem Defense Forensics Enhancement Act of 2023 to ensure the Army has the authorities necessary to build a world-class laboratory facility for the men and women who are testing and evaluating evidence recovered all over the world vital to our national security,” Ossoff said.
Ossoff and Warnock secured bi-partisan support in Congress last year to deliver resources to build a permanent forensics laboratory on Fort Gillem; however, the Department of Defense’s authorization for the project is set to expire at the end of this fiscal year.
Ossoff and Warnock’s new bill would authorize a one-year extension to work on the project.
“By investing in these facilities at Ft. Gillem, we are strengthening our national security,” said Warnock. “As the proud son of a veteran and voice in the Senate for Georgia’s military communities, I am proud to work alongside Senator Ossoff to support Georgia’s service members and military institutions.”
Last year, Ossoff and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) passed provisions into law that will upgrade barracks, daycare centers, and other facilities for military families. This is an external link in Georgia and across the nation.
Over the last two years, Ossoff has also led several bi-partisan investigations into the mistreatment and neglect of military families.
