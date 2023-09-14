Ossoff calls for civil rights investigation into Clayton County Jail

JONESBORO — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) is pressing for a civil rights investigation into alleged mistreatment and abuse of inmates in the Clayton County Jail.
Ossoff, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Human Rights Subcommittee, is urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to open a civil rights investigation into the Clayton County Jail, pointing to extensive local reporting alleging serious human rights violations and dangerous conditions inside the facility.
“There appears to be a pattern and practice of civil rights violations in this jail that result in preventable deaths and jeopardize public trust,” Ossoff wrote. “As one detainee told a reporter earlier this year — ‘We need somebody to come in here and see about this. The Department of Justice, somebody needs to come.’ I echo this detainee’s call and ask for your assistance.”
Local news reports detail harrowing stories of troubling conditions within Clayton County’s Jail, leading to the death of several inmates.
Reporting from 11Alive Atlanta showed an inmate died one day after arriving at the jail, following an altercation with jailers and other inmates.
Other reporting from WSB-TV exposed disturbing conditions of incarceration leading up to an inmate’s death, including “inadequate and unhygienic living conditions while incarcerated, medical neglect while incarcerated, malnourishment while incarcerated, sequelae of physical abuse while incarcerated,” according to Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office Director Brian Byars.
Last year, the Department of Justice prosecuted and a jury convicted former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill for violating the constitutional rights of pretrial detainees in the county jail.
In April, Ossoff launched an inquiry to strengthen oversight of jails and prisons where brutal treatment and other human rights abuses have been reported.
In the letter dated April 19, 2023 to Garland, Ossoff requested information on inmate deaths and federal funding of the Clayton County Jail, Fulton County Jail, and a jail in Indiana.
“The Department of Justice has an affirmative obligation to safeguard the civil rights of incarcerated people, whether they are held in federal, state, or local custody,” Ossoff wrote in the April letter. “Additionally, the federal government provides hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to state and local prisons and jails through an array of grant programs, including through the DOJ Bureau of Justice Assistance, and thus has the responsibility to oversee the use of those resources.”
In the letter, Ossoff also writes "last year, the former sheriff (Victor Hill) in Clayton County, Georgia was convicted of violating the civil rights of six detainees in his custody, including for strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment."
