Ossoff launches inquiry into Clayton County Jail

Jon Ossoff

In a letter dated April 19, 2023 to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) requested information on inmate deaths and federal funding of the Clayton County Jail, Fulton County Jail, and a jail in Indiana.

In the letter, he specifically asks, since 2019, if the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council reported to the Department of Justice data pertaining to individuals who died while incarcerated at the Clayton County Jail, Fulton County Jail, and the Jackson County Jail in Indiana. Deaths are required to be reported, according to the Death in Custody Reporting Act.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.