Russian rocket stage makes uncontrolled entry into Earth's atmosphere

Weather Alert

...VERY COLD AND WINDY CONDITIONS EXPECTED IN NORTH GEORGIA TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... A strong cold front will bring cold and windy conditions to much of north Georgia tonight into Friday morning. Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph this evening will gradually decrease overnight. However, with the very cold, sub- freezing temperatures, wind chill values will fall into the teens across north Georgia with readings in the single digits in the mountains. Limit outdoor activities and be sure to dress appropriately if you have to be outdoors for extended periods of time.