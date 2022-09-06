US Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 100 Cuban migrants after multiple vessels reached land in South Florida over Labor Day weekend, as Cuba grapples with its worst shortage of food and medicine in decades and runaway inflation.

On Monday, Border Patrol agents took into custody 15 migrants -- 13 men and two women -- after they landed on Miami-Dade's Haulover Beach, Chief Patrol Agent of the Miami Sector Walter Slosar said in a tweet.

