RIVERDALE — Drew High School was packed out Saturday for the Clayton County Public Schools Back to School Bash.
The event was an opportunity for families to stock up on some school supplies as well as information and resources from the local school system and other agencies and organizations.
There was also plenty of fun for students and families with live music and DJ, appearances by Marvel superheroes and other characters, food, balloons, games, and other activities.
Students go back to school in Clayton County on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Even though Saturday's event was the school system's main back to school event, there are a few other events coming up.
A rundown of some of the upcoming events:
— The City of College Park is hosting a KidsFest Saturday, Aug. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center in Exhibit Halls C and D. There will be free books and book bags while supplies last, kids' activities, and arts and crafts.
— A Back 2 School Block Party is planned Sunday, Aug. 6 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Serenity 360 Wellness Bar, 5912 Jonesboro Road, Morrow. There will be food and game trucks, a DJ, bounce houses, and other activities.
— A Back in School Bash is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food trucks, a DJ, performances, giveaways, games, and more will be featured.
— A Father-Son Back To School Brunch will be Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the J. Charley Griswell Senior Center, 2300 Georgia Highway 138 SE, Jonesboro. Bishop Donald E. Battle will be the keynote speaker and will discuss "Fathers' Importance in Their Sons' Academic Career".
