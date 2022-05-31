JONESBORO — Arts Clayton is offering a weekly Fan Art Experience Summer Art Camp beginning June 6.
The camp is open to children ages 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 24. The cost is $100 per week. Aftercare is available from 3-5 p.m.
The cost includes breakfast and lunch. Discounts are available for multiple weeks or students.
For more information, visit artsclayton.org, call 770-473-5826 or email dee.cameron@artsclayton.org.
